During theAnime Expo of this year BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks showed a new trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom which reveals the plot, characters, mobile suits and further details for this interactive film that will launch exclusively on Meta QuestThe film will be available this fall and is set in the year 0096 of the Universal Centurythe same setting as Gundam Unicorn. The opening theme is “ACROSS THE WORLD” Of Shoko Nakagawa.

The plot

UC 0096. The unofficial mercenary organization Silver Keilwhich is not part of either the Federation nor of Zeonhad taken on the mission to assassinate the Federation official Azami Meginne. Although it was a request from the Federation, which could not publicly reveal Azami’s collusion with Zeon, it was none other than the Federation’s Jegan squad that attacked their fleet shortly before their sortie. In this increasingly chaotic situation, the silver Gundam owned by Argent Keil is released into space.

In Japan, the film will cost 1,790 yen (about ten euros) and will be available with a 10% discount if pre-ordered before release.

The unit piloted by the protagonist will be the DZ-001 Delta Zaynmodified version of the Delta Plus supplied to Argent Keil by Anaheim Electronics.

The trailer is available below with English and Japanese dubbing. We hope that we can see the film in our country with the original dubbing and subtitles in our language.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom – Trailer (English)

Japanese Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks