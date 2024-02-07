Chelsea left Aston Villa on the road in the FA Cup and reached the fifth round of the tournament, defeating them 1-3 on Wednesday as a visitor.

The team led by Mauricio Pochettino had taken advantage in the first stage, with goals from Conor Gallagher, in the 11th minute, and Nicolas Jackson, in the 21st minute.

​But the highlight of the match was the duel between two world champions with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: on one side, Enzo Fernández, from Chelsea, and on the other, Emiliano Martínez, the 'Dibu', goalkeeper of Aston Villa .



Fernández increased Chelsea's advantage with a great goal from a free kick: he hit it at an angle to Dibu, by the barrier post, and left him without the ability to maneuver.

Fernández, much discussed by Chelsea fans due to the team's poor campaign in the Premier League, celebrated by taking off his shirt and showing it to the stands: he pointed out his name and number.

Moussa Diaby scored in the 90+1 minute, but it was too late to avoid his team's elimination.

The result is a respite for Chelsea, which is very far from the title race in the Premier League (it is in 11th place, with 31 points), but is still in the race in the two cups. In the League, they will play the final against Luis Díaz's Liverpool on February 25 at Wembley.



