Alejandro Vargas / The Daily

The impact of Hurricane Beryl on the Yucatan Peninsula has left the plans of hundreds of travelers in the country uncertain, and Juarez is no exception. Yesterday, Viva Aerobus announced the cancellation of its flight VB 2219 from this border to Cancun, scheduled for 08:15 hours with arrival at 12:30.

The news generated uncertainty among travelers who were already on alert for possible changes and some began reselling their tickets. “I am selling 2 round-trip flights from Ciudad Juárez to Cancún,” read a post on social media following the meteorological phenomenon.

The airline, Aeroméxico and Volaris, have made various options available to passengers to reschedule their flights or request refunds through their websites, applications and social networks, while assuring that they are seeking to protect their customers.

The situation is such that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) SA de CV, announced that the Cancun International Airport had accumulated 332 cancelled flights due to Hurricane Beryl, which at least at the time of going to press was in category 1, with torrential rains in some states.

In addition, Asur issued a circular to travelers who do not have a confirmed flight not to go to the airport in that state, since, given the weather contingency, they cannot be guaranteed access to a seat to return to their point of departure.

Meteorological authorities continue to issue warnings for heavy rains, strong winds and possible flooding in several regions of the country. Given this situation, they urged people who plan to travel to take the necessary precautions and stay well informed.

