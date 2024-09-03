Gundam Origins is celebrating its 45th anniversary of television broadcasting (Mobile Suit Gundam) and because of this, the anime series will have a big-screen adaptation: movie theaters in Japan will have special screenings.

The Origins Saga will be re-released for the big screen. The six OVAs will be carefully adapted for the new format and will be directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko.

The projections of Gundam Origins will take place in Japan starting September 13, 2024.

In addition to the screening of films, A commemorative exhibition will be held on Sunday, September 22 called “Yoshikazu Yasuhiko” which will take place at the Iwami Art Museum in Shimane Prefecture.

The story focuses on Char Aznablefrom his childhood to his adulthood. The pilot is known as The Red Comet, he is extremely skilled and is also the antagonist of the original series, so he lets us see different contrasts with the protagonist of the series.

Let’s remember that the new mecha series will premiere on Netflix this year. Are you ready for more intensity?

Source: Kadokawa

We recommend: Gundam will have a new game created with Fortnite’s Unreal Engine

What will animate the Gundam Origins compilation?

The screening includes the following content:

Chapter 1 Char Sayla Edition (110 minutes)

OVA “Mobile Suit THE ORIGIN”

Episode 1 “Casval of Blue Eyes” ~ Episode 2 “Sorrowful Artesia”

Chapter 2 Start of War Edition (120 minutes)

OVA “Mobile Suit THE ORIGIN” Episode 3 “Dawn Uprising”

Episode 4 “The Eve of Fate”

Chapter 3 Loum Edition (147 minutes)

OVA “THE ORIGIN”

Episode 5 “Clash “Battle of Loum”

Episode 6 “Birth of the Red Comet”

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.