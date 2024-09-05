Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of Arcane. Season two of the acclaimed animated League of Legends spin-off is set to release later this year, and will conclude the series (something that is deeply disappointing).

That said, if this trailer is anything to go by, it sure seems like the show is going out with a bang. With explosions, dialogue such as “I want to tear that laugh from her throat forever” and a backing track that is sure to leave you feeling pumped up for the afternoon ahead, this trailer has nicely whetted appetites for the upcoming season.

“Watch it all burn,” Netflix says in the description. Oh, I am sure we will. You can check out the trailer below.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix. Watch on YouTube

Arcane’s second season has been in the works for several years now, with the show first making its Netflix debut back in 2021. The first season told the story of sisters Jinx and Vi, each caught on different sides of a conflict between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun.

Our Chris called the series “a thrill, full of welcome color and life” in Eurogamer’s Arcane season one review (which was based on the first four episodes), although he still had a few reservations. Following its debut, Arcane subsequently won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Arcane’s second season is set to air this November. Other animated video game-related shows also coming to the streaming service in the future include Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and a Minecraft series.