Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 3 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, September 3, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you have truly fallen in love, you have nothing to fear: you have to dive in and enjoy the sensations and moments. As for work, those who have started a new job will be favored. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, September 3, 2024), the morning will certainly be better than the past few hours: stop thinking about the past and go back to living the present without prejudice. You are probably stressed by too many thoughts. Excellent opportunities for success.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moon is on your side: green light to feelings. When possible and with the favor of the sky, you should organize something special for your loved one or fill their needs if you have neglected them. There is a great desire to get back into the game at work. Roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are going through a difficult time in love, something has jammed in the couple. Collect your ideas and put them into practice starting from the middle of the month when the stars will be more favorable. As for work, a certain dissatisfaction hovers, patience is needed. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, September 3, 2024), the moon is contrary, it is not the right day for feelings. In love, you could say too many words and make the situation worse. As for work, there will be controversy and confusion will take hold. Calm down…

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have been nervous and agitated for a few days, it doesn’t take much to make you snap and act impulsively, you need to regulate yourself, the sky tells you that this will be a complicated week. As for work, evaluate all aspects carefully before giving new confirmations.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Libra: in love you have to dive in and enjoy the sensations and moments. Courage!

