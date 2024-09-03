Former winners, old faces and newcomers make up the highly competitive initial invitational list for the 2024 Gulf 12h, which takes place at the spectacular Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 15 December.

Invitations were recently issued to teams competing in GT3 cars, with 24 teams confirming their interest in taking part in the Middle East’s premier GT endurance race.

Heading the guest list are previous winners Kessel Racing, AF Corse, 2 Seas Motorsport and Attempto Racing, alongside Gulf 12 Hour newcomers Comtoyou Racing, Haupt Racing Team, Imperiale Racing, Lionspeed GP, Paul Motorsport and Simpson Motorsport.

Together, the 24 teams represent eight of the world’s leading supercar and sportscar manufacturers: Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes AMG and Porsche.

A second round of invitations will be issued following confirmation of current GT3 teams and discussions with other potential entrants.

In addition to the potential presence of a very strong GT3 field, it has been decided to extend invitations to teams representing eight Porsche Cup cars and discussions are currently underway with a number of interested teams.

Abu Dhabi will host the prestigious Gulf 12H for the 13th time in 2024. The event will return to its successful split format and will consist of an initial eight-hour endurance race followed, after a two-hour break, by a four-hour sprint to the chequered flag.

Gulf 12h 2024 – Guest List

2 Seas Motorsport

AF Racing

Attempt Racing

Baron Motorsport

Barwell Motorsport

CC Car Collection Motorsport

Century Motorsport

Comtoyou Racing

Dynamic GT

Dragon Racing

Garage 59

Greystone GT

Haas RT

Herbert Motorsport

HRT Main Racing Team

Imperial Racing

Kessel Racing

Lionspeed GP

MP Racing

Optimum Motorsport

Paul Motorsport

racing one

Sainteloc Racing

Simpson Motorsport

Sky Storm Racing