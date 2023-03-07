ARC SYSTEM WORKS celebrate the launch of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- on home platforms Microsofti.e. on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And pc through Microsoft Store. Coinciding with this release, the title was also added to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.

The game can be purchased both in a bundle that includes the Season Pass 1which in one Ultimate Edition containing Season Pass 1, Season Pass 2and special colors for the characters.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is also available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4And pc Street Steam. If you are interested, you can read our review.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu