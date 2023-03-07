The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Asus ROG Clavis DAC Gaming, audio amplifier with AI technology. The reported discount is 44%, or €60.90. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 139.90€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Asus ROG Clavis DAC Gaming is a USB-C audio amplifier for smartphones, PCs, Macs, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. It features ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology that optimizes headset microphones by eliminating background noise, and MQA rendering technology delivers a “studio-quality” audio experience. It also supports ASUS Aura Sync for synchronized lighting effects across all Aura-enabled products.

