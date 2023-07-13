The government of Peru is in a national health emergency due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, since the cases have increased in an “unusual” way. Ecuador also has the alarms on since the rise in patients represents an “unexpected trend.”

According to the Ecuadorian Health portfolio, In Peru, 165 cases of patients with the syndrome have been reported, as well as four deaths from this disease so far this year.

Although the cause of the disease is unknown, its contagion is usually related to the consumption of food infected with the “Campylobacter jejuni” bacterium, among other gastrointestinal pathogens, the Ministry specified. It is an immune system disorder, which causes weakness in the legs and arms with an intensity that can range from mild to severe.

How long will the health emergency last in Peru?

Through Supreme Decree 019-2023 SA, The Government of Peru declared a national health emergency for a period of 90 calendar days.

This measure includes a detailed action plan with the following components:

– Epidemiological surveillance, investigation and control of the increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

– Supply of pharmaceutical products. This implies the acquisition of 5% intravenous immunoglobulin and 20% human albumin per 50 milliliters. Minister Vásquez explained that the immunoglobulin purchase will allow patients to be treated for the next two years.

– Patient care in health services. In other words, the medical service will be strengthened and even assisted air transport of patients in emergency or critical condition is authorized.

– Communications. In the midst of the health emergency, there will be campaigns for the prevention, preparation, and management of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Ecuador guards its border

The Government of Ecuador announced that it maintains an epidemiological surveillance process activeespecially on the southern border, after Peru declared an emergency situation.

The ministry has recommended to citizens the cleaning hands after using the bathroom, washing food before consuming it, drinking safe water and going to the doctor in the presence of symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs.

At the moment, 22 cases have been confirmed in Ecuador between January and May, which represents an “expected trend” in relation to reports from previous years. In addition, no patients with this disease have been registered in the country in the last three weeks.

The Ministry, especially in the border area, has developed various actions such as the dissemination among health personnel of diagnostic and treatment lines for cases of Guillain Barré syndrome.

In addition, it has supplied immunoglobulins and other treatments, such as plasmapheresis, to health care services, especially in the care units of the Ministry at the national level.

It also maintains the Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance plan in order to preserve the eradication of poliomyelitis and also allows the detection of possible cases of Guillain Barré syndrome.

*With information from EFE and AFP