Times of change are coming within Barcelona. The previous week the departure of Mateu Alemany from the sports management of the club has been confirmed and it is evident that many situations will happen through the offices of the culé team in the summer market. Now, as the days go by, we will see if these are positive or negative for those from Barcelona who for now are focused on securing the La Liga title this weekend.
The positions to be reinforced are very clear from Xavi’s coaching staff and one of the areas of the field where the club needs to sign at all costs will be in the midfield. Everything indicates that Sergio Busquets will reject the renewal offer from the Catalans and there is even talk of a possible departure for the Arab world in the company of Messi. This is the main reason why the culé team already has a wide list of options to replace the man who won everything as a blaugrana but also with the Spanish National Team, including a World Cup in South Africa 2010.
From Spain they report that the blaugranas look very favorably on the signing of Guido Rodríguez, whom they consider to be one of the most similar options to the Spanish veteran, who, given the interest of Barcelona, would have suddenly stopped his renewal with Betis. In the event that he asks to leave, considering that he has a contract until 2024, the Betic club would have to sell the former América for a very low price, nothing above 30 million euros.
