Little is an Italian company founded in 2018 that produces high quality smartphones at affordable prices and surely you have already heard of it. With its ability to provide a great user experience at affordable prices, the company has earned a good reputation among smartphone enthusiasts. Today we want But let me tell you about a very interesting update!

Little: here are the smartphones that will receive MIUI 14 during Q2 2023

If you own a Poco smartphone then today’s news could be very interesting for you and concern you closely. The company has in fact released some interesting information, including the list of smartphones who will receive MIUI 14 in Q2 2023.

It is a list that includes devices of various price ranges, going to satisfy many users, and in case you are curious we leave you the complete list of 11 devices here:

F4GT

M5

F3

F4

X3 Pro

M4 5G

X4GT

X3GT

F2Pro

M3

X3NFC

Obviously the timing of the release could vary between the various devices and the country, however the window remains more or less the same: that of Q2 2023. In short, many users will be able to get their hands on an update that is not insignificant, so now we just have to what to wait! And are you among the lucky ones? Let us know in the comments!