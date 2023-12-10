With his participation in the unprecedentedly popular TV program Bureau Rotterdam, local police officer Guido (29) achieved exactly what he wanted: to show that the police profession is more than ‘rolling up your sleeves and writing a ticket’. The images of the sometimes tough life on the street and the way in which police officers are taunted surprised millions of viewers. And it resulted in a spike in the number of applicants. Guido himself can no longer go unnoticed on the street. “Every day people want to take a picture with me.”
