With his participation in the unprecedentedly popular TV program Bureau Rotterdam, local police officer Guido (29) achieved exactly what he wanted: to show that the police profession is more than ‘rolling up your sleeves and writing a ticket’. The images of the sometimes tough life on the street and the way in which police officers are taunted surprised millions of viewers. And it resulted in a spike in the number of applicants. Guido himself can no longer go unnoticed on the street. “Every day people want to take a picture with me.”

#Guido #conducted #numerous #undercover #operations #played #leading #role #local #police #officer