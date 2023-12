Libertarian Javier Milei takes office as the new president of Argentina in a ceremony scheduled for this Sunday morning (10), at the National Congress, in Buenos Aires.

Follow live the complete coverage of Milei's rise to power, what the inauguration ceremony will be like and the expectations of Argentina, Brazil and the world regarding the new government.

Presented by Luis Kawaguti, editor of República da Gazeta do Povo; information direct from Buenos Aires with correspondent Maria Laura Assis; comments by Argentine political analyst Leandro Gabiati; and participation of federal deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC), responsible for the project to implement libertarian ideas in Brazil.