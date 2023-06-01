Guess who’s coming to dinner: previews and guests today, 1 June 2023, Rai 3

This evening, Thursday 1 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Guess who’s coming to dinner, Sabrina Giannini’s investigative program focused on the environment and food safety, will be broadcast. But let’s see together all the advances on tonight’s episode.

Advances

Sabrina Giannini’s investigative program on environmental sustainability and food safety will be broadcast tonight with an episode entitled There is no peace among the olive trees. An extraordinary investigation that starts from Italy and crosses Spain, Morocco, Holland, Germany to return to the Bel Paese, the cradle of peasant tradition and authenticity. But not all that glitters is gold. Does everything that is exalted and protected as a national product, from fruit, to oil, to cheeses, really originate entirely in our country? Are the brands that should offer certain guarantees to consumers DOC, DOP, IGP, IGT really transparent? Who is the real ruler of Italian industrial agriculture and who centralizes most of the European funding? And again: how do small farmers manage to survive, who are almost always the ones who guarantee a more sustainable product? How much chemistry is still used in the fields to always end up on our plates? All this and more in a journey in search of the ‘true’ made in Italy.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Guess who’s coming to dinner on live TV and live streaming? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Thursday 1 June 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But the Sabrina Giannini special is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.