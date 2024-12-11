Óscar Puente boasts about Renfe’s punctuality and affirms that “in Spain there is no railway chaos”

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has appeared in the Congress of Deputies to discuss two very different issues. On the one hand, at their own request, to assess the situation of the roads and trains damaged by DANA. On the other hand, at the request of the PP, to report on the “railway chaos.”

Regarding the latter, Óscar Puente denies the majority. “In Spain there is no railway chaos,” he assured. “We must be serious, we have a great service,” he indicated, although he also sees room for improvement, such as in “the shopping experience” and “somewhat in the prices,” he noted.

To point out these aspects, it has been based on a analysis published by the European Federation for Transport and Environmentin which Renfe’s punctuality with respect to the rest of the public operators stands out. “Railway chaos is an expression that was never justified,” because this report gives a score of 7.4 points to Renfe in punctuality. “The only one more punctual is the Swiss one,” he noted, which obtains a 7.9.

Specifically, this report places the Swiss operator SBB as the most punctual in Europe, ahead of Renfe and the Belgian SNCB, both with 7.4 points. Puente has detailed the analysis of this association based in Brussels, which takes into account “20 countries and 27 operators.” “It is the organization that put its finger on the problem with real car emissions,” he indicated.

Giving 4.8% to the Renfe website “seems generous to me”

This analysis establishes a ranking of service-providing companies based on eight parameters, such as ticket price, reduced fares, punctuality, purchasing and traveler experience, compensation policy for passengers and night trains, and cycling connectivity, he has listed.

In total, “Renfe’s score is 6.4 out of 10, it is seventh out of 27 companies,” Puente highlighted.

“The aspects that penalize Renfe are a zero on night trains, because there are none; and another in cycling connectivity.” Also a score of 4.8 in purchasing experience. There he cited “the Renfe website, which we are changing.” “A 4.8 seems generous to me,” he said ironically. The best rated is Trenitalia, with a 7.7.

Recovery of the Cercanías in Valencia

Regarding the impact of DANA on Transport, Óscar Puente has announced that Cercanías lines C1 and C2 “if there is no unforeseen event, they will be operational again on Monday, December 16” and that C3 is the most damaged because “it coincides with highly affected by DANA” with “collapsed viaducts that will have to be rebuilt” tomorrow, Thursday, traffic will recover between València, Xirivella-Alqueríes and Aldaia.

The head of Transport has also called for rethinking infrastructure to make them resilient to climate change, as seen with DANA, where high-speed lines have suffered less than Cercanías lines.

Aside from the issue of the Minister’s appearances, the PP deputy, Héctor Palencia, has assured that Puente is in “a facelift campaign in networks and media, to make his way in his new career, the race to occupy the place of the fucking master himself.”