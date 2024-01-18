Less than a week after leaving the Presidency of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei faces a ban on entering the US due to accusations of corruption during his term (2020-2024). The measure, backed by “credible information,” extends to his children. Giammattei, now a member of the Central American Parliament, enjoys immunity.

Only three days have passed since Alejandro Giammattei left office as president of Guatemala and he is already facing sanctions from the United States. This Wednesday, January 17, the North American country banned the now former president from entering its territory due to accusations of corruption.

The decision was announced by the State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, who assured it's a statement that the US has “credible information” indicating that the former president “accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public duties” during his term (2020-2024). Some actions that he considers “undermined the rule of law and the transparency of the Government.”

The US continues to pursue transparency and accountability for corrupt public actors in Guatemala. Today's appointment of former Guatemalan President Giammattei demonstrates our firm commitment to ensuring those who undermine democracy face consequences for their actions. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) January 17, 2024



The statement also notes that “the United States has made clear that it supports Guatemalans seeking to hold corrupt representatives accountable.”

After the decision, Reuters tried to communicate with the former president, who has not commented so far. The one that did react was the newly inaugurated Government of Bernardo Arévalo, who was sworn in as president on Sunday.

“The Government of President Arévalo is respectful of the decisions of the US Government and the criteria it considers for the ineligibility of Guatemalan citizens,” said an official spokesperson for the news agency.

The decision to sanction the former president comes three days after Arévalo came to power after an inauguration marked by a long delay due to the attempts of the previous Congress to hinder the arrival of the new Government.

The others involved in the United States measures

The decision made by the United States also includes the president's children: Ana Marcela Giammattei, Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei and Stefano Giammattei. No one will be able to set foot on US territory.

On the other hand, the US Treasury Department imposed a financial sanction on former Guatemalan Energy Minister Alberto Pimentel, who was part of Giammattei's cabinet until July of last year.

The United States has imposed corruption sanctions on more than 400 Guatemalan individuals and entities, “including public officials, private sector representatives, and their families, for engaging in corrupt activities or undermining democracy or the rule of law in Guatemala,” according to the statement. of Miller.

Giammattei, protected by immunity

Although Giammattei faces measures outside his country, the former president was sworn in as a deputy to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) for the period 2024-2028. A new status that keeps him immune from any judicial accusation against him.

The swearing-in took place virtually on Tuesday, January 16. A ceremony in which former Vice President Guillermo Castillo also took office, as confirmed this Wednesday by political sources and local media.

The Central American Parliament is a regional institution that seeks to promote integration and cooperation between the countries of Central America that came into operation in 1991. It arose from the Constitutive Treaty of the Central American Parliament, signed by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

Some of Parlacen's objectives are to strengthen democracy, promote human rights, peace and stability in the region.

Corruption, a constant in Guatemala

It is not the first time that Giammattei has been in the spotlight for corruption accusations. In fact, he was harshly criticized for not reactivating a UN-backed anti-corruption watchdog, the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

Established in 2007, CICIG sought to counteract the constant corruption that the Central American country has presented. It was that organization that discovered in 2015 a bribery network that involved the then president of the country, Otto Pérez Molina, who had to resign that same year.

However, CICIG was expelled in 2019 by Jimmy Morales — Pérez Molina's successor. An action criticized by the international community.

A year earlier, in 2018, Consuelo Porras was appointed by Morales as attorney general. That appointment was harshly questioned by the United States, which has accused her of being corrupt. Porras, in addition, has been one of the protagonists in the judicial persecution that Bernardo Arévalo faced before taking office as president.

President Alejandro Giammattei greets Attorney General Consuelo Porras in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on May 17, 2023. © Moises Castillo / AP

Guatemala ranks 150th (from lowest to highest) in Transparency International's corruption ranking, among 180 countries.

Congress of Guatemala must elect a new board of directors

On Wednesday, the decision of the Constitutional Court, the country's highest court, to demand a new election of the board of directors of the Guatemalan Congress was also announced. The court argued that procedures had not been followed. However, he assured that Arévalo's possession is not affected.

The measure derived from a request from opposition legislators – who were left out of the meeting – such as deputy Sandra Jovel. According to their detractors, the winners of the ruling party, the Semilla Movement, were integrated with deputies who are suspended.

It should be remembered that President Semilla's party was disqualified by a decision by Judge Fredy Orellana.

According to Jovel, the suspension of the deputies of Arévalo's party arises from a criminal order of July 12, 2023, issued by Orellana, for the alleged crime of false signatures in the founding of the Semilla Movement, in 2018.

With EFE, Reuters and AP