During his remarks on Friday evening, the Manchester City coach indicated that everyone is criticizing Saudi Arabia, but the top European clubs are “rushing” to the Saudi league in order to sell their players at “inflated” prices.

Guardiola said: “Everyone complains about Saudi Arabia, but when Saudi Arabia knocks on the door, everyone spreads the red carpet.”

He added, “European clubs answer, ‘What do you want, my friends? I will sell you what you want with great pleasure.'”

He stressed, criticizing: “They criticize, but they all open the doors wide.”

Some Western media attacked the large transfer campaign conducted by Saudi clubs, in order to sign stars in Europe, such as Neymar, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema.