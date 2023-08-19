Wes Ketler, the CEO of Gun Interactive, said that he accepted without thinking about the proposal to put The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Game Pass. The declaration came during an interview with the GamingBolt magazine, granted for the launch of the game, in which he also praised the potential in terms of user growth guaranteed by Microsoft’s subscription service, which already includes millions of subscribers.

Wes Ketler: “Having so many potential players, filling up servers to keep matches moving fast and transitioning to a new game, is paramount. No one wants to join an empty server waiting for it to fill up. Partnering with Microsoft and ensuring that the game be available to millions of users on Game Pass was an obvious decision for us.