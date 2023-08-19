Wes Ketler, the CEO of Gun Interactive, said that he accepted without thinking about the proposal to put The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Game Pass. The declaration came during an interview with the GamingBolt magazine, granted for the launch of the game, in which he also praised the potential in terms of user growth guaranteed by Microsoft’s subscription service, which already includes millions of subscribers.
Wes Ketler: “Having so many potential players, filling up servers to keep matches moving fast and transitioning to a new game, is paramount. No one wants to join an empty server waiting for it to fill up. Partnering with Microsoft and ensuring that the game be available to millions of users on Game Pass was an obvious decision for us.
The benefits of Game Pass
In short, thesubscription a Game Pass could guarantee The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to leave with an already large enough user base not to create problems accessing the game for users, a critical element for all online games.
If you want to know more about the game, read our review of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
