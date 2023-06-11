«The feeling is that it is already there. The work is done. We have nothing left to win. Well, we still have the Club World Cup, but we don’t have anything left to win,” insisted Pep Guardiola after winning his third Champions League as coach and the first with the English team. «That Madrid does not trust, that we are only 13 of them away. Don’t let them trust each other, we’re going for them,” commented the Catalan City coach with a laugh, who after the break asked Rodri “to relax” and “to change his mentality.” “He has been the best midfielder in Europe, by far,” Guardiola acknowledged in reference to the Spanish footballer who scored the winning goal in the final against Inter, whom he congratulated.

«It’s been so long since the other Champions… Barça is Barca, but here (in Manchester) they have treated me like a son. It seemed that without this it made no sense, but after the previous times (five Premier titles with City) the other thing also makes a lot of sense,” said Guardiola, who described the final as “a coin in the air.” «They could have tied us at the end and went to extra time. It has been the game that I more or less expected, “he assured.

Guardiola also admitted that City was not good in the final, but ventured that it will serve as experience for future major commitments: “In general we have not been at our level, but I understand it because of the difficulty of the Champions League. If next year we go far we will be a bit more relaxed.

The City manager did not scold Rodri in the locker room after the first half, but he did demand that he forget about the tension and play as he knows how. «I have learned from the past that in the Champions League finals I don’t fight. I have told him: ‘Relax, don’t rush’, and he has improved remarkably ».

“I was horrible in the first stop, inappropriate for me, but the coach told me that I had to change my mentality and that’s what I did,” revealed Rodri, who recalled his goal kick: “I had in mind to hit it hard and I have placed it and it has gone inside».

«My dream was to play at the highest level, but I never thought of playing in a Champions League final, and on top of that scoring the winning goal… With hard work any normal kid can reach these moments. It has been very special”, stressed Rodrigo Hernández.