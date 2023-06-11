In news about the war in Ukraine, we talk about the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, a war crime of which Moscow and Kiev accuse each other and which has led to the disappearance of dozens of people. We comment on the political landscape in Mexico after the victory of the Morena party in the elections in the State of Mexico. Also the new criminal accusation against Trump in the middle of the Republican race and to close, the signing of Messi by Inter Miami.

