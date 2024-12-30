Guardiola gives the umpteenth nod to Vox and allows the law that will end historical memory in Extremadura to be processed

In the midst of a cooling of relations between PP and Vox in Extremadura, which makes it difficult to approve the 2025 regional budgets, the Board has given a new nod to Vox and this Monday has given its consent to the processing of the concord law of the extreme right and, with it, the repeal of historical memory in the community.

Although the decision of the government council only means giving the green light to the processing of Vox’s legislative initiative because “it does not imply an increase in spending or a decrease in income” from the public coffers, the truth is that the decision adopted by María Guardiola’s Executive in its last meeting of the year cannot separate itself from the search for parliamentary support that the PP, which is in a minority, needs to carry out its accounts for the next year.

The repeal of the Historical Memory law of Extremadura and its replacement by a law called ‘Concordia’ was one of the measures that the PP and Vox included in the government pact for the investiture of María Guardiola, and that came to nothing when The ultra party decided to leave all the autonomous governments that it shared with the PP for allowing the reception of migrant minors from the Canary Islands in their territories.

However, aware that Guardiola needs the support of the five Vox deputies in Extremadura to approve the accounts, they registered their Concordia law in the Assembly last November in the midst of negotiations with the Board on the budgets.

For this reason, the Board now allows the Concordia law to be processed, a proposal that is one of the “maxims” defended by Vox in the community, according to its deputy Álvaro Sánchez Ocaña, with which they want to “end the single narrative, both ideological and historical, which has unfortunately taken over the country’s politics in the last six years”, and leave the historical research and its dissemination to the professionals who are the historians.

The initiative also states that all the funds from the law “go directly to the exhumations, that they are not lost along the way in all the associations, talks and other diatribes” as happens, in his opinion, today, and that “This money will be used so that no family is left without recovering the remains of an ancestor, regardless of the side on which they fought and their ideology.”

The Government of María Guardiola has defended on many occasions that the repeal of historical memory in Extremadura was not a “priority”, but now it is taking a step towards its repeal when the deadline to negotiate the extreme right’s support for the budgets is running out. , which will be voted on in Parliament on the 24th.

Vox has not presented any amendment to the Board’s text and two weeks ago it closed, for the moment, the possibility of giving its support to the PP, which rejects some of its conditions. Among them, the holding of popular consultations on immigration in the Extremaduran municipalities that have reception centers, the deportation of these people or Vox’s intention to have two members on the Assembly Board and more positions of trust.

Guardiola is already flirting with an electoral advance in Extremadura after the blowing up of bridges with Vox

Given this situation, Guardiola has assured that she is willing to negotiate with the PSOE, which is in the midst of the primary process to decide who will lead the party in Extremadura. In the event that neither of these two options prosper, the president has also begun to flirt with the possibility of an electoral advance in the community.