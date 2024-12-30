He is eleven years old, is from Malaga and has gone viral on social networks thanks to his self-confidence in MasterChef Junior 11. Marcos is one of the little ones who Every week they get behind the stove of the La 1 contest and he has stood out for his outings, his dances and his motivation.

Marcos dreams of inheriting his father’s restaurant and remodeling it to his liking. He loves singing, theater and dancing. He would like to go on stage one day with his favorite singer.Ana Mena, according to her profile as a candidate for MasterChef.

His passion for cooking began at the age of seven and He considers himself an unconditional fan of the program. in all its formats, so he does not hesitate to affirm that his favorite candidate is Luca de MasterChef 11.

Statements like “If there is no gossip there is no lifebecause for me gossip is life”, have earned the sympathies of the audience and many social media users, who see themselves represented.

“I’m going to take this forward because I deserve it, and I’m going to continue in this program as if my name is Marcos. Come on, I can do it!”he motivated himself on another occasion.

This Monday’s playoff

Next Wednesday, January 1, in the fourth program of MasterChef Junior 11the candidates are going to have fun with Inés Hernand, winner of MasterChef Celebrity 9. In the El Retiro park in Madrid, judges and candidates will applaud the work of the Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital. In addition, those eliminated will look for a second chance in the play-offs. Finally, the applicants will cook a free dish with the ingredients they take from a food train.

The showcase of MasterChef Junior will become a spectacular labyrinth full of surprises, with a double challenge. On the one hand, it has a secret path; and on the other, there are seven hidden boxes, one for each one, containing flour, eggs, oil, sugar, yeast, milk, syrup and vanilla essence. With these ingredients, they will make a cake, a colored buttercream coverage and a decoration with toppings. The winner of MasterChef Celebrity 9Inés Hernand, will encourage you, because this challenge has a reward.