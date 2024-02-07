













The foam party is on: Foamstars is now available for free on PlayStation Plus









If you are subscribed to the PlayStation service in any of its options, you can claim Foamstars and play with your friends. The offer will be available until March 4. Afterwards, whoever wants it can find the game separately.

Now, with the launch of the game, comes the first season called Starry Pop and we will tell you what it is about.

“Ranked Party”– Raise your rank by competing in two limited-time seasonal events, which are divided into a solo game mode with Ranked Party Lonestar and a team game mode with Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe.

Source: Square Enix

“Extreme Party”: Challenge all players in two special themed modes: the “All Mel T Party” – where players will all fight as Mel T, and the “Invisible Party” – where everyone will be invisible.

“Happy FriYAY Party”: An event that will only be on for one weekend, with no winners or losers, just the opportunity to try out the next season's character called Coiff Guy.

Foamstars will receive free updates

square enix shared that Foamstars You will receive free content with each season for the span of one year.

Likewise, a season will last approximately five weeks and brings a new character and their respective selection of maps, events and cosmetics.

Each season comes with a Season Pass which gives users the opportunity to progress through levels by acquiring experience and completing very specific missions and challenges that help them unlock rewards.

Now, the Premium Season Pass has a price of 5.99 USD and thus unlocks characters, cosmetics and other content.

Speaking of Square Enix games, we tell you that the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is now available and a minigame has also arrived that you should try.

