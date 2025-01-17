Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, showed his satisfaction with Erling Haaland’s long-term renewal with the entity citizensa club to which the Norwegian will remain linked until 2034. In the press conference prior to Sunday’s game against Ipswich City, the Santpedor coach confessed his astonishment at the fact that the contract has been extended ten years: “When Txiki Begiristain told me, I asked him to repeat it to me and asked if he was sure. “It’s good news.”

The extension of the contractual relationship with the forward has marked the Catalan’s appearance. If what was signed is fulfilled, Haaland will remain with the skyblues up to 34 years old. With this, Pep Guardiola sees it as feasible for the Norwegian to break the record for goals by a player in the Premier League. This mark is held by Alan Shearer, with 260 goals in the English competition. Haaland is currently at 79.





Guardiola appreciated the decision of his team’s ‘9’: “He wants to show how much he wants to be here, if he had not renewed for one or two years. A lot of things can happen and a lot can change in ten years, but this is a test of trust between him and the club.”

Pep GuardiolaManchester City manager





With his future clarified in the Mancunian entity, the Santpedor coach maintains that Erling Haaland will maintain motivation: “I don’t have the feeling that he is going to sleep now because he has signed this contract. He is a great competitor. “He loves the club, the people around him, the Premier League and living here with his family.”