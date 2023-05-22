“I’m not running for office, I’m not going to work to be nominated,” says MDB senator

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) defended his colleague’s name Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) for the report of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January. “I am not applying, I will not work to be nominated and I understand that Eduardo is a good name”said to Power360. Calheiros said he hoped that his party’s missing nominations would be made on Monday (May 22, 2023) or Tuesday (May 23), but indicated that the decision would depend on Braga, leader of the MDB in the Senate, as well as the officialization of the names. The current number of Members (29), however, already allows the work to be started, which is scheduled for Thursday (May 25).