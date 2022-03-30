Mocorito, Sinaloa.- After an assessment of the profiles of the people who make up her work team, the mayor of the magical town of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas, made a change in the positions of the City Council.

Because of that, Guadalupe Payan was transferred from her post to occupy the Economic Development Directorate that until then was without a leader.

“The change was due to the same needs of the service, so I feel calm and we are working on the economic reactivation of the municipality,” he said.

The now director of Economic Development pointed out that they will work together with the Directorate of Tourism, which will now be chaired by the former deputy director of the area, José José Norzagaray.

“This change comes to bring benefits to the community, since both directions go hand in hand, that’s why we will be working in a coordinated manner,” said the new head of Tourism.

Likewise, he indicated that some tourism projects that had been pending due to the pandemic from the previous administration will be resumed, where he also served as Director of Tourism, for which a work plan will be worked out that will favor tourism and economic development. Township.