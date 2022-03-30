Comedian Chris Rock can already say that the slap he took from Will Smith during the Oscars ceremony last Sunday (27) had a positive side: ticket sales for his shows soared, as well as the value of the tickets.

Rock is due to perform at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, United States, today (30). On March 18, the cheapest tickets sold for US$46 (R$218 at today’s exchange rate), but increased to US$411 (R$1,951) on Monday.

+ Will Smith slap on Chris Rock becomes virtual currency and NFT

According to a CBS report, TickPick sold more tickets to see Chris Rock over the past few days than in the entire past month. According to TickPick PR representative Kyle Zorn, 51% of their sales for Chris Rock’s tour have come since the Oscars.

Tickets for his Friday (April 1) show were selling for $503 and have already sold out on TicketMaster. Rock will play several shows in the New York area with comedian Kevin Hart, then the “Ego Death World Tour” will tour Australia and New Zealand.

