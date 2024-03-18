Guadalajara has the cheapest supermarket in the region center – north, to buy the basic basket, revealed today, Monday, March 18, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco).

To buy the basic basket for a family of four for a week, 760.50 are needed pesos in the Bodega Aurrera supermarket in the Bosques de la Victoria neighborhood in Guadalajara, reported the Profeco.

It is not the first time that the Profeco recognizes this supermarket as the cheapest in the region, on February 26 it was also mentioned.

The central-northern region according to the Profeco It is made up of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

It is worth mentioning that the Profeco It releases the prices a week late, so the basic basket may not currently have that cost.

However, it offers a parameter to compare prices. This information was released by the owner of the Profeco David Aguilar Romero, during the presidential press conference 'La Mañanera'.