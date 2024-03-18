The catalog GOG will soon arrive on the cloud gaming platform Amazon Moon. The two companies announced today that they want to join forces to bring millions of users Amazon Prime games DRM-free by GOG. This is news that will not only make players happy, but also developers who, thanks to this new collaboration, will have new ways of reaching their users.

A precise date has not been specified, but apparently soon series as Cyberpunk 2077 And The Witcher will arrive on the Amazon Luna gaming service. Anyone who has already purchased a title from the GOG catalog will be able to easily play it on Luna without obviously having to purchase it a second time. But otherwise the players now will be able to purchase any game on GOG directly from the Luna client.

It will therefore soon be possible to play games anywhere: PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Fire TV devices can be used as gaming platforms. Furthermore Luna supports various types of peripherals from the classic keyboard and mouse setup to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers, or alternatively you can purchase the Luna Controller.

In short, with the handshake between GOG and Luna we will be able to experiment with new ways of playing our favorite titles and the developers will certainly be happy to be able to reach millions of players through this wonderful opportunity.