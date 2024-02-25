Walkenhorst Motorsport is preparing to open a new chapter alongside Aston Martin Racing by taking part in the GT World Challenge Europe.

After many years with BMW M Motorsport, the German team has chosen to embrace the program of the English company, which has just presented the brand new Vantage GT3 EVO.

There will be three cars entered by Walkenhorst in the SRO Motorsports Group series to take part in the Endurance Cup, and the program is certainly ambitious.

In the PRO Class there will be the trio of David Pittard, Ross Gunn and Henrique Chaves sharing the wheel, thanks to the collaboration with AMR which has made its official drivers available.

#34 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Photo by: Paragraph5-4Pros

“Coming back to Walkenhorst is like coming full circle! I made my GT3 debut with this team in 2018, so it's great to be back working with some old and new faces – says Pittard – I know from first-hand experience that Walkenhorst is capable of winning important races and championships for manufacturers, such as the 24h of Spa and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and it is clear that these are our objectives for 2024.”

“The GTWC is one of the most competitive championships in the world, so it's the ultimate test for the all-new Vantage GT3, where I believe the car will be immediately competitive. It's been a long winter, so I can't wait for the green light at Paul Ricard in April!”

Gunn adds: “I am delighted to be joining Walkenhorst Motorsport for the GTWC. Working with such an established team and the new Aston Martin Vantage gives me hope. The GTWC is one of the most competitive GT3 series in the world, so as a team we are looking forward to hard work to achieve our goals.”

I also support Chaves: “I'm really happy to join Walkenhorst in this unprecedented adventure with the new Aston Martin. It will be a very challenging season, but I'm sure we have all the ingredients to succeed in this super competitive championship. Fighting for overall victory At the 24h of Spa it will be really special and I hope to bring Aston Martin and the team to the top step of the podium.”

#34 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Photo by: Paragraph5-4Pros

As for the Silver Cup, Walkenhorst has chosen to bet on the French talent Romain Leroux, winner of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy program in 2022, plus Lorcan Hanafin and Maxime Robin, while already in December the three who would make up the the Bronze Cup category crew, namely Timothy Creswick, Ben Green and Mex Jansen.

“I'm very happy to join a team with so much experience and success in GT racing – said Leroux – It will be great to use all this experience to get the best with the team from this new Vantage GT3, I can't wait to start the new season”.

Hanafin is also satisfied: “I'm really excited to start my first full season in the GTWC Endurance Cup! We have a strong line-up, with Romain, Maxime and myself, together with all the members of Walkenhorst. I'm sure we will have a successful 2024! “

Smiles Robin: “I'm really proud to join Walkenhorst for this season, I would like to thank the team for believing in me. Now it's time to get to work!”

#34 Walkenhorst Motorsport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Photo by: Paragraph5-4Pros

Walkenhorst Motorsport CEO Niclas Königbauer comments: “We are proud of our participation in the GTWC Europe in the Endurance Cup. Our Aston Martin will be driven by factory drivers and fast, talented youngsters! Additionally there is Timothy Creswick, a fast gentleman driver who has already demonstrated his abilities”.

“The highlight of the season is obviously the 24 Hours of Spa, where we want to repeat the overall victory of 2018, but we are also confident of fighting for the title in the three-class classification! We are all already looking forward to the season opener in France at the beginning of April”.

Henry Walkenhorst, founder of the team, comments: “The GTWC has been part of our program for many years. In the past, we achieved one of the greatest successes in the history of our team by winning the 24h of Spa. This year, thanks to the collaboration with Aston Martin Racing, we will complete our most important program in the series. The goals for the next races are high!”.