A little over a week ago the latest exclusive from nintendo switch, Mario Vs. Donkey Kongwhich is a remake of that title that came out many years ago in the Game Boy Advance, but with some additions that give it new life to be enjoyed in our times. And while fans of these characters have already finished the game, that's not all it has to offer, since having the mini Marios back means releasing interesting videos.

Within the official account, some special shorts of these little toys have been released in which we see them interact with the environment, and the best thing is that they have a stop motion animation style, so the movement of the mini plumbers is quite peculiar. Added to that, the videos themselves will make fans want to buy their own figures that until now have not been confirmed to go on sale, at least not in America.

Here you can see them:

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini Marios from the toy factory and now Mario must get them back! Jump, run and jump back through over 130 levels on your quest to get them back in this entertaining twist on classic action platform games. The rivalry that was originally born on the Game Boy Advance console now comes to life again on the Nintendo Switch™ console with a new cooperative mode, new worlds, updated music and graphics, and new ways to play.

Remember that Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: The truth is that they are short films that look very good, and I wish they had been released as a 3DS or Wii U type, something similar to what happened with Pikmin 3 at the time. And with that in mind, I hope Nintendo puts some mini Mario Amiibo on sale, since it will be a wasted opportunity.