Tresor Competition will continue its adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe also for the 2024 season, continuing to line up as the standard bearer of the Audi Sport brand.

The team directed by Ferdinando Geri remains faithful to the Four Rings despite the fact that from Germany they have now taken the path of F1, absurdly closing the official GT programs, and will be involved in both Sprint and Endurance Cup, with the first name announced being that of Lorenzo Ferrari, last year he showed himself very well with Mercedes.

The 21-year-old from Emilia will then take the wheel of the R8 LMS, a car he knows well having driven it in the Italian GT, winning the Sprint and Endurance series titles a couple of years ago.

“Returning to Tresor Competition is an important opportunity for my career and I can't wait to get back on track in the GTWC – declared Ferrari – This is an important challenge that will allow me not only to compete with the best drivers in the world, but also to participate in legendary competitions such as the 24h of Spa. I thank Ferdinando Geri for his trust and I will give my best to obtain the best possible results.”

Team Principal, Geri, adds: “We welcome Lorenzo back to our team. His talent and determination are evident in the results he has achieved so far and we are sure that our collaboration will bring further satisfaction.”

“We have worked hard to strengthen the team structure in view of this new chapter and thanks to the experience gained and everyone's determination, I am sure that we will be able to obtain further satisfaction.”