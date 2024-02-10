With videoA wonderful program in the top foreign competitions. In the Bundesliga, undefeated leader Bayer Leverkusen is visited by Bayern Munich, the champion of the last eleven seasons. Almost at the same time, the top match between Real Madrid and Girona (without the suspended Daley Blind) will also be played in La Liga. Then there is also a lot of good news in the Premier League, where Nathan Aké's Manchester City can take over the lead – for a while – from Liverpool, who will come into action later. In Serie A, AS Roma, Feyenoord's opponent in the Europa League on Thursday, will face leader Inter. View all standings below.