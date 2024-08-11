Waiting for announcements

Among the teams that have not yet presented their complete and official line-up for next season, in addition to the examples of Mercedes and Sauber, there is also theAlpine. After Esteban Ocon’s departure to Haas has already been made official for 2025, it remains to be seen who will be the one who will support him Pierre Gasly next year, but all roads now seem to lead to Jack Doohan.

Experiences in Alpine

19-year-old Australian, son of Mick, five-time MotoGP world champion, Doohan joined the Alpine Academy in 2022 after a previous experience in the Red Bull Junior Team, becoming third pilot and test driver of the French manufacturer as well as taking part in six Free Practice sessions overall from that year to this season.

Damon Hill’s comment

All experiences at the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater that have increased the chances of seeing him in the top series in 2025. There is still no official confirmation, but the one who is in favor of this big leap is the 1996 world champion Damon Hillwhich in the podcast of F1 Nation he praised the Australian’s qualities: “Jack is a very professional pilot – commented the British – He’s been good. He’s shown he can run. He’s smart and curious. He seems to be there asking all the questions and doing the groundwork with the team. He will definitely be an interesting guy to give a chance to.. He hasn’t shown the credentials in F1 like Bearman, who has gotten in the car and done a race, but a lot of these guys are capable. They are so well prepared that they will have no problems when they come into F1.”