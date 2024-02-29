Fiat Panda is renewed. And it gets smaller in the name, given that from Panda it becomes Pandina: the new special series of the iconic city car of the Turin brand was presented today in Pomigliano d'Arco, the Campania plant of the Stellantis group which will host its production at least until 2027. Fiat itself defined it as the most technological and safe Panda evergiven the different updates made from different points of view.

Safe and technological

The main innovations are hidden under the skin and concern the introduction of new ones Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a new digital dashboard and a new steering wheel. Let's start with the ADAS: the standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping system and fatigue detector among others. Separate mention for Road Sign Recognition, which is connected to the new digital panel mentioned above since it detects and recognizes the signs and reproduces them on the new fully digital 7″ instrument panel. The overview in terms of safety and practicality is completed by rear parking sensors, Cruise Control starting from 30 km/h, automatic high beams and 6 airbags as standard.

Sustainable interiors

From a technological point of view, the new Pandina is equipped with a brand new 7″ touchscreen DAB Radio with Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM. Aesthetically speaking, however, we find a new dashboard band painted white and new seats with monogram and “Pandina” logo in relief, in addition to double yellow stitching, white details and Seaqual yarn containing a sustainable raw material and fully traceable made from marine waste.

Exterior design

Final gloss on the external design, also renewed with the introduction of new distinctive elements for this special series, such as the face of a panda on the hubcap, the yellow rear-view mirror caps, the “Pandina” writing on the side moldings and the “Pandina” silk-screen printing on the rear window. There color range dedicated to the livery, which already had the Gelato White, Cinema Black, Passione Red and Italia Blue colours, is now expanded with the new Positano Yellow and new two-tone combinations with a contrasting black roof. We remind you that the new Fiat Pandina will be available starting next summer.