The announcement of the presentation trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games has, as expected, started a series of memes and tributes from the world of the internet and video game companies.

As you may know by now, Rockstar revealed on Friday that the reveal trailer for GTA 6 will be shown on December 5th at 3pm (Italian time). In the first 14 hours of publication, the announcement spot has accumulated almost 1.7 million likes, 440,000 shares And 55,000 comments between Facebook and X/Twitter.

The announcement, as mentioned, inspired various memes which, these days, are invading the internet world. Among the memes in question, for example, some of these highlight the fact that GTA 6 will not be premiered at The Game Awards 2023, which could overshadow the event which will be held on December 7th.

It wasn’t just the fans, however, who gave the aforementioned announcement so much resonance. In fact, some companies in the sector, such as Microsoft And RavenSoftwarehave decided to pay homage to the news by publishing announcement posts themselves they call backobviously deliberately, that of Rockstar.

Warzone, Halo, and Fall Guys copying Rockstar’s GTA 6 trailer announcement 😭 pic.twitter.com/sJa0N67jrT — Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) December 2, 2023

The protagonist titles of this tribute are Call of Duty: Warzone , Halo Infinite And Fall Guys and the images announcing upcoming news for the titles in question use the same graphic style as the image published by Rockstar on December 1st.

News related to the title will be revealed for Halo Infinite December 4th at 3pm. News also coming for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will be revealed on December 6. The same day, at 1pman announcement will be made regarding the future of Fall Guys.

A series of freebies that many liked itmind many others criticizeddefining the operation as a method to try to ride the wave of the GTA 6 announcement.