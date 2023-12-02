Images cite priority themes for the country leading the bloc: sustainability and combating hunger

The Museum of the Republic, in Brasília, received special projections on Friday (1st.Dec.2023), the date of the beginning of Brazil’s presidency in G20, a group that brings together the 19 main economies in the world, the European Union and the African Union. The mandate runs until November 30, 2024.

The images displayed refer to the priority themes for the country during the bloc’s leadership: “Sustainable energy transformation, combating hunger and the urgency of a new global governance”.

During the presidency, Brazil will organize and host more than 100 virtual and in-person technical meetings and ministerial conferences. The meetings should be concentrated in Rio de Janeiro, but there are events planned for cities in all regions of the country. The 19th summit of heads of state will be held from November 18 to 19, 2024, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The G20 National Commission was installed on November 23 in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto. Lula participated in the event.

Read more about Brazil’s leadership in the G20: