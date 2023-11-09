A special podium

While Max Verstappen continues to dominate even after the mathematical conquest of the world title, the man of the moment in the days following the Brazilian GP is Fernando Alonso. For the first time since Zandvoort the Spaniard is back on podium, gaining third position at the end of a spectacular duel in the last two laps with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, which literally lasted until the last meter after a sensational overtaking by the Asturian on the last lap. A show that lifted spirits at home Aston Martin after some disappointing weekends, capable at the same time of definitively dismissing all the rumors that the two-time world champion in Red Bull would replace Perez himself in 2024.

The decision to return to F1

The 42-year-old told in an interview with GQ his approach to the Silverstone team, while revealing other background stories dating back to his period away from F1, i.e. from his first retirement at the end of 2018: “I thought it ended there – He admitted – I didn’t think I’d return to Formula 1. I left a little door open because of the new regulations and this new generation of ground effect cars (introduced in 2022). Maybe it was something that could be interesting one day in the future. While I was dealing with different series and projects, I was always looking at what Formula 1 was doing. During the pandemic I remember being at home and putting on the table my options for the following year, after finishing the WEC. I thought only Formula 1 was in good health. All other categories were without sponsors and most races had been cancelled, while Formula 1 remained very strong even during the pandemic. I therefore thought that the next challenge could be the definitive one: returning to Formula 1 and try to be competitive again“.

The love for Alpine and the move to Aston Martin

Alonso’s second parenthesis in F1 opened in 2021 with theAlpinea team previously known as Renault and with which the Spaniard won both his world titles in 2005 and 2006. Thinking back to his old team and the choice to move to Aston Martin for 2023, taking over from Sebastian Vettel, #14 expressed no regrets: “I have a lot of respect for Alpine – he added – it’s the team that gave me my two world championships, so will always be in my heartI will never wish anything bad on her. It’s true that every time you change teams there’s always something inside…. You look at your lap times and your position, and you immediately think of your former team. If I’m behind you, there’s always some relief because you say: “I made the right decision”. The ideal would be for Aston Martin to win and Alpine to be second. Fighting for the podium would be the best.”

The dream of victory is the future

For Alonso there is therefore satisfaction with the choices made, as well as with the results obtained this year with the English team, which went beyond his initial expectations. Eight podiums in total which convinced Alonso about his future, with other objectives to achieve: “It was a pleasant surprise, we can’t lie – he continued – we had some hope with the new people who joined the team. It seemed like they knew what they were doing, but it was a long-term vision. We thought that in 2023 we would consistently fight in the top ten, and maybe a podium or two would be possible, and then in 2024 we would be a regular podium contender. In the first half of this season we found ourselves regularly fighting for the podium and this was definitely a surprise, so I’m happy. After a few years of disappointing changes in Formula 1, It was very nice to hear that the team change paid off this time. I would love for number 33 to become a reality – concluded on the goal of his 33rd career victory, the first since his return to F1 – There’s a lot of talk about it on social media, 33 is a number I see everywhere and I’d like to have it. I feel fresh, fast and enjoying the journey with Aston Martin. I feel motivated. It’s not time to retreat yet“.