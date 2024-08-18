Maserati returns to the international scene with a significant presence at The Quail event of this year. In addition to the long-awaited world premiere of the new GT2 Stradale, the Trident brand brought with it two other highly exclusive cars: the MC20 Icon and the MCXtrema.

Maserati at The Quail

The MC20 Icona, presented in June 2023, is a special series created to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Maserati’s return to motorsport with the legendary MC12. Produced in only 20 units, This supercar sports a matte white and road blue livery that pays homage to the 2004 MC12 Stradale, an iconic car for fans of the brand. Equipped with the powerful Ferrari-derived V12the MC20 Icon represents the most extreme essence of Maserati sportiness.

From the MC20 Icon to the MCXtrema

The absolute protagonist of the event was also the MCXtremethe latest creation of the Trident. After its world presentation in 2023, the MCXtrema is preparing for another exclusive event: the delivery of the first example of the limited series of just 62 units, which will take place today. This model, designed and approved exclusively for track use, boasts a Power of 740 HP and a bold, sophisticated design. The MCXtrema embodies Maserati’s racing spirit, setting new standards of performance and technical excellence for the brand’s future.