Ubisoft has updated the PC requirements for its upcoming Star Wars adventure, Star Wars Outlaws, and released a new teaser showing off what kind of performance PC players can expect when the game releases on 30th August.

Taking up a modest 65GB, the settings shouldn’t be too punishing for those looking only to meet the minimum standards – although you will need to have DLSS or FSR – but those pushing for the “ultra” experience will need a decent rig.

Check out the details below:

[ESRB] Star Wars Outlaws: Official PC Gameplay TrailerWatch on YouTube

The new teaser also shows off the “advanced graphics” options, which lets you tweak granular details such as the fog blur, scatter density, and microdetail and particle quality.

Here’s the minimum, recommended, enthusiast, and ultra settings breakdown:

Minimum

Visual settings: 1080p/30 fps/Low preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB



Recommended

Visual settings: 1080p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Enthusiast

Visual settings: 1440p/60 fps/High preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Ultra

Visual settings: 4K/60 fps/Ultra preset with upscaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Last month, Ubisoft raised eyebrows when it issued a vaguely-worded apology for “some elements” in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ promotional materials that had “caused concern” among some fans.

Fans widely attributed the statement as referring to the ongoing backlash towards the game’s inclusion of historical figure Yasuke as a Black samurai and its dual protagonist.

Ubisoft creative director Julian Gerighty then acknowledged online criticism of Star Wars Outlaws – specifically, the aesthetic appearance of main character Kay Vess – by stating that “bad-faith” debates are “not worth engaging with”.

Thanks, PC Gamer.