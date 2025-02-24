Podcast | When the State is not able to pay for help





In this episode we want to reflect on the requirements that administration demands for the request for public aid and that cause some not to arrive. An example: the minimum vital income. This week a problem must be solved that on the one hand is punctual but that is also serious in our political and administrative system. It turns out that these families have not received the minimum vital income this month. Social security, due to management problems, they say, has suspended payments in a precautionary way. We are talking about help for people in poverty. A minimum so that they can subsist.

It is told by the journalist of Eldiario.es specialized in labor information, Laura Olías. In addition, we analyze how complicated it is to ask for some aid in Spain with the social worker Hontanares Arranz, who knows the problem of first hand.

***

Send us a voice note for WhatsApp telling us some story you know either Some sound Have close and get your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Guard us on the agenda as “a topic a day” The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A topic a day’?

If you are a partner, you can listen to the new podcast chapters every night at eldiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email at the news advance newsletter.

If you are not a partner, the episode is available early in the morning in any application That you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app to automatically reach the new chapters. It’s free.

Social Security figure in some 4,700 families those affected by the precautionary suspensions of the minimum vital income

You will also have all deliveries of ‘A topic a day’ at eldiario.es/aldia