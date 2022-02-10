There is still some time left before the green light of the Italian GT Championship, but in the meantime there is some excitement in the various teams to close the contracts and understand what the line-ups could be.

Among these, he has already confirmed his participation in the 2022 season is Ebimotors, Enrico Borghi’s team that this year will be involved on five fronts.

But let’s go in order: in the meantime there is participation in the tricolor GT series in the GT Cup Class with the Porsches that until last year participated in the single-make series of the Stuttgart company.

Then there will be participation in the whole season of the 24H Series organized by Creventic, and obviously there will be a presence in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, to which will be added some Porsche Swiss races.

To close, we will also see Ebimotors in action in the series dedicated to customer drivers who go to the track with road cars.

The Borghi team made the history of the Italian series with the unforgettable titles of Simone Riccitelli and Vito Postiglione, as well as a permanent presence that denotes the great professionalism of the team.