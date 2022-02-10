FC Barcelona is going through a very complicated season, but the board seems to be able to turn the situation around, and the new generation of youth players are a fundamental pillar with which to build a long-term project. Even so, the Blaugrana team needs to sign in some key positions, and for this, they will also have to lighten the squad. Let’s see what sales and signings Barça might need.
The departure of Dembélé will leave a good salary space for a level player, but it will not leave liquidity to undertake any signing, so the club will need to sell some more footballer. Coutinho seems to have fit in well in the Premier, so West Ham or another team could pay for his signing.
Even so, the Blaugrana managers should consider some more exits to try to be able to make big signings. Lenglet could be a great option to look for a level central defender, they should also consider the transfer of Dest, who is not coming together as expected.
Another great option to make money would be Frenkie De Jong, whose quality is indisputable, but who does not seem to have become the player that the Blaugrana team needs for midfield, in addition, the emergence of Gavi, Pedri and Nico, make the Dutch is not essential. With all this, they could get around 100 million to look for several high-level signings in the summer.
The Blaugrana team mainly needs a star signing that excites and above all ensures immediate performance. This signing should be Haaland, because the Norwegian has decided to leave Borussia, and if you don’t sign him now, you won’t be able to do it later. He has a clause of 75 million, and will ask for a large salary, so he would eat up a large part of the transfer budget.
Even so, the Blaugrana team should work on reinforcing itself in other positions. Azpilicueta, whose contract with Chelsea ends, should be a priority objective, since he would go free and could reinforce two positions, that of central defender and right back, which would allow Barça to make some more signings.
Another market opportunity would be Mata, a player who could accept a secondary role at Barça at his age, but who would be a great quality reinforcement for the team, who would bring experience and a lot of quality to the midfield. In addition, he would go free, since he also ends his contract this summer. The Blaugrana team could give some more surprises, although given the economic situation they have, they should be quite conservative and not commit crazy things, so a market similar to the one I am proposing would not keep me away.
#ideal #sales #transfer #plan #Barça #summer
Leave a Reply