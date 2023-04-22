Friday, April 21, 2023, 8:45 p.m.



More than 4,000 athletes participate this weekend in the Ruta de las Fortalezas, the most popular mountain race in the Region. In its twelfth edition, Grupo Huertas supports for another year the organization of this test, during which it is exhibiting different vehicle models that are setting trends in their respective segments.

The company is present in Cartagena with six brands: Volkswagen, MG, Audi, Cupra, Toyota and Hyundai, showing the public different vehicles during the development of the competition and on the day before its celebration, at the Fair of the Corridor installed in the esplanade of the port for the collection of numbers.

Among the cars that accompanied the athletes was the MG 4. With up to 450 km of autonomy and capable of charging its battery up to 80% in 35 minutes, it offers the driver the experience of pure electric mobility.

Volkswagen exhibited the ID.4, the 100% electric SUV that can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. Among its features, the wide chromatic range of urban lights that it offers the pilot stands out. It has 30 dim lighting options to tailor your interior.

The third proposal that was shown to all those attending the event was the hybrid Hyundai Tucson Tecno MHEV 16 CRDI 48V, whose 48-volt generator drastically reduces the workload of the engine, increases efficiency in terms of consumption and reduces CO2 emissions. by up to 7%. It is also certified with the ECO environmental label.

Another of them was the Audi Q3, the premium class compact SUV distinguished by its ‘off-road’ character, configuring itself as a perfect option for moving around both the city and the mountains. It stands out for being the best coupe-style SUV in its segment, offered with conventional and plug-in hybrid technology, and has a range of engines from 150 HP to the 400 HP of the RS Q3 SB.

The attendees were also able to learn about the characteristics of the Cupra Fomentor. Combining the qualities of SUVs and sports cars, it has the CUPRA Connect system, which allows you to control and manage certain functions even with remote access, from a smartphone.

With a range of 436 km, the 100% electric Toyota Bz4X was also present, which embodies the electrified revolution due to its four-wheel drive.

During the delivery of numbers, Grupo Huertas offered information about the different cars and gave the runners who came a commemorative bracelet for the event.

The support that the company offers to this sporting event is one of the actions that materialize the commitment it maintains with regional sport. In particular, in the Ruta de las Fortalezas, one of the most spectacular competitions due to its route and the difficulty it poses, it has collaborated since 2014.