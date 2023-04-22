US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken welcomed the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces of their determination to abide by a 3-day ceasefire during Eid Al-Fitr.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces said they had agreed to a three-day truce, starting today, Friday, to enable the Sudanese people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

However, eyewitnesses spoke of clashes in the center of the capital, Khartoum, during the middle of the day, near the headquarters of the General Staff of the Army, and in other cities.

Blinken called for “the immediate start of negotiations on arrangements for a sustainable ceasefire to avoid further damage.”

The US Secretary of State added, “The negotiations must address the delivery of humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians.”

The military escalation began last Saturday. So far, 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured, according to the World Health Organization.