Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 09:57











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Grupo Fuertes and Satocan have joined forces to acquire the Hotel Tenerife Golf, a 4-star category, located on the seafront in the municipality of San Miguel de Abona, and whose property until now was owned by Tecamira (Vincci Hoteles).

The hotel is located…