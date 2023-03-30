In the last few hours, users on social networks pointed out that the podium where the Team 5 in the San Marcos stadium he fell on a staff member and ended up taking his life. However, La República managed to communicate with a spokesperson for the orchestra, who denied that an accident had occurred in the venue that left people dead. Likewise, he confirmed that his first of three concerts agreed for this March 31, will be carried out as normal.

After consulting whether there was any victim as a result of a contingency during the Group 5 rehearsals at the San Marcos Stadium and this would harm the band’s scheduled shows for this weekend, the source close to the group ruled out the possibility. The answer that the informant gave to La República was: “It is completely false. It’s biased“.

Grupo 5 plans to broadcast a new rehearsal prior to their concert

Even, as if to calm the waters and communicate to their fans that everything is going smoothly, the Grupo 5 spokesperson reported that the orchestra plans to share a live broadcast of their musical rehearsals on their social platforms prior to their first performance in San Marcos tomorrow March 31, just as they did on the last 29 through their official Facebook account.