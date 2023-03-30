Pope Francis will not officiate some of the rites of Holy Week due to the respiratory infection that has forced his hospitalization and will be replaced by cardinals, although his presence is expected at some masses once he is discharged, according to the Italian media.

The Holy See for the moment has not confirmed or specified the plans for the Holy Week of the pontiffadmitted from this Wednesday to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he improves and continues the scheduled treatment, the Vatican reported today.

The Italian Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, confirmed today to Ansa that he will be in charge of officiating the Palm Sunday mass with which Holy Week will open, although he expressed his hope that the pope will be discharged and can preside over it.

While Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, told the Agi agency that he will stand behind the altar at the Mass on Easter Sunday on April 9, although Francis is expected to be present at the celebration by then. .

The Argentine pontiff, as planned, will give the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing that same day from the central loggia of the basilica.

Pope Francis at the end of the weekly general audience in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday.

The Vatican, according to the same sources, is preparing a program to replace Francis in the masses and rites of the most important week of the liturgical calendar.which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.

Other names being considered are that of the cardinal and vicar of Rome, Angelo De Donatis, who will be in charge of the Chrism mass on Holy Thursday, which opens the so-called Pascual Triduum.

It remains to be seen if he will attend the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday, when the martyrdom of Christ is remembered, or the same day at the Via Crucis in the Roman Coliseum, or who will officiate the long and solemn mass of the Easter Vigil of Saturday.

I am moved by the numerous messages that I have received in these hours; I thank everyone for their closeness and their prayers. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 30, 2023

Francisco, 86, has been admitted since yesterday to the Roman Gemelli hospital for a respiratory infection but his health “progressively improves”confirmed today his spokesman, Matteo Bruni.

It is expected that he will still spend a few days in the hospital, but it is possible that the doctors will recommend complete rest at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, once he is discharged.

EFE