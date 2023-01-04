The excitement of seeing live the members of the Team 5 It is recurrent in Peruvians. After sold out in their presentations at the Parque de la Exposición, Christian Yaipen, the leader of the group, listened to the request of the public in networks and announced when the long-awaited concert will be at the San Marcos Stadium. During his presence in “La voz generaciones”, the artist indicated the date of the great concert that will take place to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the group. To the delight of his fans, it will take place in a few months.

When will Group 5 be presented at the San Marcos Stadium?

Currently, Christian Yaipén is on the jury in “La voz generaciones”, a program in which he helps Peruvians to improve their singing talent. During the broadcast on January 3, the artist gave an important announcement that surprised Cristian Rivero, his partner and host of the aforementioned program. In this line, the leader of Group 5 confirmed that, this April 1, the orchestra will perform to celebrate its 50 years in the music industry.

“With a lot of work, thank God. The tours are starting and the stadium is also coming, on April 1st. So, namesake, we are going to have a good time”, expressed Christian Yaipén.

Where will Group 5 perform for its 50 years?

Group 5 is highly acclaimed by the national and international public. Several generations sing their songs out loud, which is why they have become a symbol of our Peruvian music. For this reason, to celebrate its 50 years of experience, the orchestra decided that the chosen place is the San Marcos Stadium.

The National Stadium was one of the favorite spots for listeners, but the group’s spokesman highlighted the advantages of the San Marcos Stadium and why Grupo 5 will play there: “The capacity is 60,000. In the National Stadium it was only 50,000″. In addition, he commented that there will be international guests and these will be announced over time.